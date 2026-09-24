Oceans Calling 2026: Friday canceled as powerful nor’easter threatens Ocean City

A powerful nor’easter bringing strong winds, heavy rain and high surf to the East Coast has prompted Oceans Calling organizers to cancel Friday’s portion of this weekend’s festival schedule.

The Brief Nor’easter prompts Oceans Calling organizers to cancel Friday’s portion of the festival Weather impacts and beach erosion made it impossible to safely complete the site build Friday ticket holders will receive automatic refunds as organizers work on the weekend shows



In a post on their website, organizers said Friday’s events are canceled because continued weather impacts and beach erosion made it impossible to safely complete the site build, and Friday ticket holders will receive automatic refunds while organizers work to get the rest of the weekend’s shows ready.

The Oceans Calling Festival was scheduled to run September 25–27, 2026, along the Ocean City Boardwalk and features more than 40 artists across three stages, including headliners Dave Matthews Band, Hootie & the Blowfish, Gwen Stefani and Matchbox Twenty.

RELATED: Oceans Calling drops 2026 lineup: Dave Matthews Band, Twenty One Pilots, Mumford & Sons and more

Worcester County remains under a Coastal Flood Warning until 4 p.m. Friday as the developing nor’easter strengthens along the eastern seaboard. According to the National Weather Service, widespread flooding of up to several feet is possible in low‑lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.

FULL Oceans Calling UPDATE

Festival Update: Friday Cancellation

Despite the extraordinary efforts of our production, site, safety teams, and the city staff/officials the impacts of this week’s continued weather, including beach erosion that affected the festival site, have made it impossible to safely complete the build in time for Friday.



As a result, Friday will not move forward as planned. The safety of our fans, artists, crew, and community must come first.



1-Day Friday Tickets and 33% of 3-Day Tickets purchased directly through Front Gate Tickets will be automatically refunded in as little as 30 days to the original method of payment.



Please continue to follow our official channels for updates. We are working very hard to get the show up for the remainder of the weekend, and hoping the conditions improve.

More information is available online.