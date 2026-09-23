Body-cam video shows events leading to deadly Maryland crash after traffic stop

The Brief Body camera video showed the moments leading up to a deadly crash after a traffic stop and police chase. Charles County Sheriff's deputies initiated the chase which ended in a multi-vehicle crash. The incident occurred near the county line between Charles and Prince George's counties.



Police body camera and dashcam video, released Wednesday, revealed the events surrounding a traffic stop that escalated into a police pursuit and deadly crash along Crain Highway.

What we know:

On August 25, around 10:30 a.m., a Charles County Sheriff's Deputy initiated a traffic stop on a silver Toyota near Leonardtown Road and Lakewood Drive in Waldorf.

Footage from the scene shows the driver getting out of the vehicle while holding a Yorkie Terrier.

While the driver was standing outside of the car, the passenger in the front seat climbed into the driver's seat. Authorities say the passenger pushed the deputy away from the door and sped off. She has nearly 20 outstanding warrants across Prince George's County, Montgomery County and Fairfax, officials said.

A second passenger, identified as 33-year-old Alexis Cummings, remained in the back seat of the fleeing vehicle.

READ MORE | Maryland woman dead after Charles County police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash

Deputies and backup officers pursued the suspect for nearly five miles. Officers eventually called off the pursuit after the suspect crossed the median into oncoming traffic and began driving in the wrong direction on Crain Highway toward Prince George's County.

Shortly after the pursuit was suspended, the suspect's vehicle crashed into two vehicles near the county line.

Cummings died as a result of the collision, leaving her family devastated.

The suspect driving the vehicle sustained serious injuries. Occupants in the two vans involved in the crash were reported to be okay.

The Maryland Office of the Attorney General is currently conducting an independent investigation into the incident. Authorities have not yet released the identity of the driver.

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