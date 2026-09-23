Maryland and Virginia lawmakers fight proposed federal pay freeze

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The Brief Maryland and Virginia lawmakers warn that a proposed pay freeze could impact thousands of federal workers in the DMV. The Trump administration's proposal would prevent most civilian federal employees from getting an increase in base pay next year. Lawmakers are calling on Congress to approve a 4.1% raise for federal employees in 2027.



A fight over federal pay is heating up on Capitol Hill as lawmakers from Virginia and Maryland warn that a proposed pay freeze could hit thousands of federal workers across the DMV region.

What we know:

Over 100 members of Congress are calling on their colleagues to approve a 4.1% raise for federal employees in 2027 as opposed to enacting a pay plan proposed by the Trump administration that would prevent most civilian workers from getting an increase in their base pay next year.

Nearly a quarter of a million federal employees work in the D.C., Maryland and Virginia region. Local lawmakers said after a year of government shutdowns and pay interruptions, they have been through enough.

Under the Trump administration’s current pay plan, most civilian federal workers would not see an increase in base or locality pay next year. Federal law enforcement officers are set to receive a separate 3.8% pay increase.

Instead, local lawmakers from Virginia and Maryland called on Congress Wednesday to authorize a 4.1% pay hike that was proposed in previous Congressional legislation.

What they're saying:

"Congress, do your job and override President Trump’s proposed freeze," said Rep. James Walkinshaw (D-Va). "And give federal employees the pay raise they deserve."

"If you are treating federal workers with disrespect, you’re treating with disrespect the people that are providing services to all of our constituents, the American people," said Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md).

Supporters of the president’s pay freeze say the administration is moving to a merit-based system, rewarding good employees rather than handing out blanket 4.1% raises.

Mercer Analytics finds the average pay raise in America, if you get one, is 3.5%.

Doug Blair with the group, Heritage Action, says federal employees should be rewarded for good work, not just showing up.

"They’re targeted," said Blair. "One of the reasons why we support the bonus system as opposed to just a flat raise is because we want to ensure the American people are getting the best bang for their buck."

So far, a bipartisan group of 110 members of Congress have signed a letter to House and Senate leaders, calling on them to reject the president's proposed federal pay freeze.

FOX 5 has reached out to the White House for comment, but has not yet heard back.