Cloudy, passing showers with seasonably cool temperatures Tuesday
WASHINGTON - Cool, cloudy and little bit of fog to start your Tuesday in the D.C. region.
FOX 5’s Mike Thomas says expect temperatures in the 50s with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s but not a lot of sunshine.
A passing showers or two later in the day is possible. The remnants of Hurricane Zeta may bring our area heavy rain Thursday into Friday.
