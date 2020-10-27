Cloudy, passing showers with seasonably cool temperatures Tuesday

Cool, cloudy and little bit of fog to start your Tuesday in the D.C. region.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

FOX 5’s Mike Thomas says expect temperatures in the 50s with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s but not a lot of sunshine.

A passing showers or two later in the day is possible. The remnants of Hurricane Zeta may bring our area heavy rain Thursday into Friday.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Advertisement

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5