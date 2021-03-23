Cloudy and mild Tuesday with highs in the mid-60s

It's a seasonably chilly early spring morning with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. We will have some limited sunshine this morning but clouds will be on the increase through the afternoon and evening.

FOX 5's Sue Palka says despite the clouds, temperatures will still climb into the low to mid 60s this afternoon, which is above average for late March.

Some patchy drizzle can't be ruled out this afternoon, but rain is expected overnight into Wednesday morning.

Looking ahead to late week, even warmer temperatures are expected and we may make a run at our first 80 degree day of 2021 by Friday!

