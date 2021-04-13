Cloudy, dry and mild Tuesday with highs in the mid-60s
WASHINGTON - It's an overcast morning as clouds linger behind a disturbance that brought overnight showers.
Download the FOX 5 Weather App
FOX 5's Sue Palka says Tuesday will be drier, but it may take until the afternoon before the sun can break through the clouds.
Temperatures are close to average today in the mid-60s.
The pattern for the rest of the week will feature seasonably cool temperatures in the 60s with more chances for scattered showers on Wednesday and Thursday.
Advertisement
Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:
Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.
Check the latest Closings and Delays
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Download the FOX 5 Weather App
Check the latest weather radars
Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter: