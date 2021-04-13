Cloudy, dry and mild Tuesday with highs in the mid-60s

It's an overcast morning as clouds linger behind a disturbance that brought overnight showers.

FOX 5's Sue Palka says Tuesday will be drier, but it may take until the afternoon before the sun can break through the clouds.

Temperatures are close to average today in the mid-60s.

The pattern for the rest of the week will feature seasonably cool temperatures in the 60s with more chances for scattered showers on Wednesday and Thursday.

