Cloudy but dry Thursday with mild temperatures in the upper-70s

Another quiet weather day in the DMV as we expect more clouds than sun today. The clouds are being produced by the remnants of what was tropical depression Beta as it pushes closer to the mid-Atlantic.

Temperatures this morning aren’t as cool as previous mornings and we’re mostly in the 50s. We expect temperatures to climb to the mild upper 70s today despite the clouds.

Showers from Beta will largely pass to our south on Friday and Saturday but we will be close enough to see some scattered showers by Friday afternoon and evening that may linger into Saturday morning.

