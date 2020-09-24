Expand / Collapse search

Cloudy but dry Thursday with mild temperatures in the upper-70s

By and
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
Weather
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - Another quiet weather day in the DMV as we expect more clouds than sun today. The clouds are being produced by the remnants of what was tropical depression Beta as it pushes closer to the mid-Atlantic.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

FOX 5 Weather forecast for Thursday, September 24

Mike Thomas has the FOX 5 Weather forecast for Thursday, September 24

Temperatures this morning aren’t as cool as previous mornings and we’re mostly in the 50s. We expect temperatures to climb to the mild upper 70s today despite the clouds.

Showers from Beta will largely pass to our south on Friday and Saturday but we will be close enough to see some scattered showers by Friday afternoon and evening that may linger into Saturday morning.

Cloudy but dry Thursday with mild temperatures in the upper-70s

Cloudy but dry skies Thursday with mild temperatures in the upper-70s.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5