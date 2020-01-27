Cloudy as temps stay above freezing Monday evening; tracking chance of weekend rain, snow

The District will see a night dominated by cloud coverage with chilly temperatures heading into the early morning hours.

Most of the DC region will see temperatures stay above freezing, hovering around 35 degrees, while some areas may dip to about 32 degrees.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC Weather app for local weather alerts

The calm, quiet weather pattern continues into most of the week so expect pretty much the same except with a bit more sunshine over the next few days.

On Tuesday, you can expect a mix of clouds as high temperatures stick around the mid-40s.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

Advertisement

We're keeping a close eye as a storm system heads our way later this week.

Right now, it looks like rain locally and some snow showers for the mountains.

The models are not settling down on a consensus yet but there is a chance of a coastal storm developing.

There is still lots of uncertainty as to whether or not it will happen, or even if it does, if it will impact us at all.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@garyfox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5