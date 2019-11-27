Clouds, showers Wednesday morning; windy afternoon with temps near 60

We're on the lookout for some scattered morning showers Wednesday but the good news is that temperatures are mild and the showers won't last long!

FOX 5's Sue Palka says we'll start to clear out as early as this afternoon where the real weather story of the day becomes obvious: strong winds that may at times gust up to 30-40 mph.

Temperatures during the afternoon remain mild near 60 degrees but fall into the 40s by late evening behind the cool front.

If you're traveling by air Wednesday, a powerful storm on the west coast may produce delays. If you're driving toward the northeast or Great Lakes you will likely encounter wet weather that may mix with snow in the western Great Lakes and interior New England.

Gusty winds will affect much of the northeast today. Those gusty breezes continue into Thanksgiving Day -- so plan accordingly and of course safe travels to everyone!

