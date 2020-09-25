Clouds, showers Friday with highs in the 70s

Rain associated with what was once Tropical Storm Beta will make its way to the D.C. region Friday bringing scattered afternoon showers.

FOX 5's Mike Thomas says we can expect clouds for most of the morning hours. Showers move in during the afternoon hours and later into the evening. Temperatures on Friday with be in the upper-60s and lower-70s across the region.

Expect the showers to continue into Saturday morning and clear up for a warm Sunday.

