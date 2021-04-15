Clouds, drizzle Thursday morning; clear, breezy afternoon

We're waking up to some lingering showers, clouds and areas of fog but the sun will break through by afternoon!

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

With several hours of sunshine and a breeze out of the west we should warm into the mid 60s this afternoon. Skies stay clear overnight and temperatures will be cooling to near 40.

We're expecting partly to mostly sunny skies again on Friday but temperatures will be closer to the upper 50s to around 60. The wind will be quite gusty on Friday too.

Advertisement

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5