Clear, dry holiday weekend ahead with cooler temps

We finally have nice weather again just in time for the holiday weekend.

The majority of the weekend should be dry aside from the passing isolated shower or t-storm Saturday and Sunday. No weather problems for the fireworks this weekend.



Temperatures are going to be much cooler and the humidity will also be lower.

High temperatures will be in the upper 70’s Saturday and low 80’s for the Fourth of July. We return to the 90’s on Monday.

Have a great weekend and enjoy the 4th of July festivities!