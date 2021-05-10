Clear, breezy and dry Monday with highs in the 60s

Overnight sprinkles and cloudy skies are moving out Monday morning giving way to sunshine and breezy conditions during the day. FOX 5's Jennifer Delgado says winds will be gusty out of the northwest up to 30 mph.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and breezy what highs in the upper-60s.

We will remain below average and dry for a good portion of the week. The next chance for rain comes late Thursday and Friday.

Next weekend looks great and dry with high temperatures in the mid-70s finally!

