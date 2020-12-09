Chilly Wednesday with morning snow flurries and highs in the 40s

Happy Wednesday and a heads up if you’ve got an early morning commute!

A weak disturbance moving through this morning has the potential to produce some sneaky snow showers or even a mix of light rain and snow. The best chances look to be across Maryland and north into Pennsylvania.

Keep an eye out for slick spots as temperatures are below freezing! It’s not a lock that we see snow or rain showers but when the potential is there we want you to be safe not sorry.

The afternoon hours should brighten and dry up as the system moves away. By midafternoon temperatures should climb into the mid and upper 40s and winds are lighter than yesterday.

Thursday looks to be a bit warmer as temperatures rise into the low 50s and sun is abundant on the first day of Hanukkah.

