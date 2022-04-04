Chilly temps usher in Monday morning; rainfall expected later in week

The winter-like chill returns Monday morning to kick off the workweek.

Overnight lows will be in the 30s and even some 20s to the far north.

The morning sunshine gives way to cloudy skies with highs near 60 degrees.

The big story this week will be the much-needed rainfall which starts Tuesday night. We could pick up anywhere between 1 and 2 inches of precipitation.

