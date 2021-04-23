Chilly, sunny and dry Friday with highs in the mid-60s

A chilly and sunny Friday with dry skies and highs in the mid-60s.

A widespread threat for frost and freezing conditions during the early morning hours as temperatures hovered in the mid-30s overnight and fell below freezing out west. Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories were in place for the entire region during the morning hours.

Temperatures will return to the low to upper 60s on Friday with mostly sunny conditions.

Rain will return just in time for the weekend with showers falling late Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning

Temperatures soar next week with highs in the 80s by Tuesday.

