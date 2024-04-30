Fairfax tests July Fourth fireworks Tuesday from roof of high school

Fairfax residents will be doing a double take when Fourth of July fireworks briefly light up the night sky on Tuesday.

The Independence Day preview is a test fire coordinated with the city’s fireworks vendor, Pyrotechnico, and the city’s fire and police departments. The fireworks will be launched from the roof of Fairfax High School.

Fairfax City Parks and Recreation officials say the test fire will consist of two, 15-second bursts that will occur between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on April 30.

City officials say the time was chosen based on the vendor’s availability and the school’s event and activity schedule.

Police and fire crews will be at the school to monitor the test.

The city’s 2024 Independence Day Celebration on July 4 will include the annual parade, Fairfax Museum and Visitor Center open house, Future Firefighters Day competition, and a fireworks show at the high school.