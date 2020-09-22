Chilly start with plenty of sunshine Tuesday for first day of fall

Grab a jacket if you’re heading out early Tuesday morning! Temperatures are mostly in the chilly 40s and there may have been a touch of frost northwest of D.C. Perfect start to our first day of fall!

FOX 5's Sue Palka says temperatures will rise into the upper 60s to low 70s with plentiful sunshine insuring today is another gorgeous day.

Beyond today, we begin a warmer trend that will have temperatures rising into the upper 70s for the rest of the week.

