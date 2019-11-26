Chilly morning Tuesday across DC region; afternoon temps in the 50s and 60s

It's a typically chilly November morning but nice and bright with temperatures ranging from 35 to 40 degrees.

FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart says we'll keep plenty of sunshine as we roll into a comfortably mild afternoon.

High temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than Monday and most places should be near 60 by mid-afternoon. Clouds thicken a bit as we approach the late afternoon and evening which will keep overnight temperatures in the 40s.

If you're flying to the central U.S. or even farther west for the Thanksgiving holiday, check for delays. A snowstorm will likely affect travel to Colorado and Nebraska, with rain likely for Chicago, St. Louis and Memphis. No travel concerns for the East Coast Tuesday.

