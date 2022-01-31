Chilly Monday near 40 degrees; warmer temperatures in the 50s later this week

Change is in the air and bitter cold temperatures will finally start to warm up this week.

FOX 5's Jennifer Delgado says Monday will start off very cold with temperatures in the 20s Afternoon sunshine will allow high temperatures to climb into the lower 40s getting closer to the average high of 45 degrees.

A big warm up starts Wednesday which happens to be Groundhog Day! Highs in the 50s Wednesday and near 60 degrees Thursday with the return of some rain.

