Chilly last full day of fall Monday with sunshine and highs in the 40s
WASHINGTON - Grab the jacket! It will be a clear and chilly morning on this last full day of fall across the D.C. region.
Plenty of sunshine but cold temperatures will stick with us through the day with highs in the mid-40s.
The dry weather pattern continues through the week with mild temperatures in the 60s on Christmas Day.
