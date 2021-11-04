Chilly, cloudy Thursday with high temperatures in the 50s
WASHINGTON - A chilly morning across the D.C. region with temperatures in the 20s and 30s as you wake up to start the day.
We can expect a mostly cloudy Thursday with some sunshine later this afternoon and highs in the low-50s. Similar temperatures with more sunshine tomorrow.
The weekend looks cool as we get ready for Daylight Saving Time to end Sunday, Nov. 7 at 2 a.m.
