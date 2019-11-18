Chilly, cloudy and patchy drizzle across parts of DC region Monday

Cloudy skies, patchy drizzle and chilly temperatures are expected across parts of the D.C. region Monday morning. Expect some clearing during the early afternoon hours before clouds and showers return into the evening.

FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart says expect mostly cloudy skies Monday with areas to the east of the District and parts of lower southern Maryland possibly seeing a passing shower as a coastal storm from the Carolinas makes it way to the Northeast later today and tonight.

The showers will not be widespread. The main concern will be coastal flooding and some moderate flooding in the lower section of the Chesapeake Bay near the entrance to the Potomac tidal areas so Coastal Flood Advisories have been issued.

A Coastal Flood Watch has been issued for St. Mary's County, Maryland until this evening. A Coastal Flood Watch also includes Anne Arundel County, Maryland .Remember stay safe and turn around don't drown!

Not everyone will see showers but most us we will definitely see clouds from the system. Temperatures stay in the 40s so the below seasonal trend continues until we start to finally get a temperature rise by tomorrow.

The days ahead will give us more warmth and even more sunshine to look forward to!