Expand / Collapse search

Calm, quiet Wednesday day after Tropical Storm Isaias brought extreme weather to DC region

By
Published 
Updated 46 mins ago
Weather
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - It's calm and quiet with mostly clear skies Wednesday – one day after Tropical Storm Isaias roared across the region bringing heavy rain, wind and flooding conditions.

FOX 5 Weather forecast for Wednesday, August 5

Mike Thomas has the FOX 5 Weather forecast for Wednesday, August 5.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

FOX 5's Mike Thomas says we can expect comfortable temperatures with a few clouds later in the afternoon. Mike says we can't rule out some isolated storms later in the evening.

Calm, quiet Wednesday day after Tropical Storm Isaias brought extreme weather to DC region

It's calm and quiet with mostly clear skies Wednesday – one day after Tropical Storm Isaias roared across the region bringing heavy rain, wind and flooding conditions.

Highs will be in the mid-80s Wednesday. Scattered storms are on the forecast for both Thursday and Friday.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@garyfox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5