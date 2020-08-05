Calm, quiet Wednesday day after Tropical Storm Isaias brought extreme weather to DC region
WASHINGTON - It's calm and quiet with mostly clear skies Wednesday – one day after Tropical Storm Isaias roared across the region bringing heavy rain, wind and flooding conditions.
FOX 5's Mike Thomas says we can expect comfortable temperatures with a few clouds later in the afternoon. Mike says we can't rule out some isolated storms later in the evening.
Highs will be in the mid-80s Wednesday. Scattered storms are on the forecast for both Thursday and Friday.
