Bundle up! Chilly arctic air, windy conditions return Wednesday

Great news! The sun is back this Wednesday!

Not so great news: the wind chill is also back and your warm coat, gloves, hat and scarf will be needed all day.

Winds may gust to 25 mph and that will make it feel like it's in the 20s most of the day even as temperatures are in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

A reinforcing shot of arctic air arrives in the late afternoon and could even produce some snow showers in higher elevations well north and west and some harmless flurries in the metro.

The big story remains the cold that continues tonight as wind chills fall into the single digits and teens by Thursday morning.

