Breezy and brisk Wednesday with seasonable highs in the upper-60s

It' a brisk and breezy morning with pre-dawn temperatures in the upper-40s to low-50s -- so grab a jacket before you head out.

Plenty of sunshine today as seasonable temperatures this afternoon in the mid-to-upper-60s give us the real feel of late October! The northwest breeze is still noticeable and will gust up to 25 mph from time to time.

We stay settled on Thursday but our next round of rain arrives overnight into Friday and it may be heavy at times through Friday afternoon.

