Blustery Tuesday with gusty winds and highs in the 60s
WASHINGTON - Tuesday morning, we are locked in the clouds and even some areas have fog with some showers especially north and northeast.
Hang on to your hat and batten down the hatches as strong northeast winds kick in today, gusting up to 40 mph by the afternoon. A strong nor’easter will impact us with these winds and hit New England with heavy rain.
We had an 80-degree day yesterday, but today the cooler air will bring us to the 60s for daytime highs, but the winds and showers will make it feel much cooler. Definitely will feel Fall-like.
Wednesday will be a dry day with some sun and clouds but Friday bears watching as another system will bring flooding rains to the forecast.
