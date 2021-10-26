Blustery Tuesday with gusty winds and highs in the 60s

Tuesday morning, we are locked in the clouds and even some areas have fog with some showers especially north and northeast.

Hang on to your hat and batten down the hatches as strong northeast winds kick in today, gusting up to 40 mph by the afternoon. A strong nor’easter will impact us with these winds and hit New England with heavy rain.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

We had an 80-degree day yesterday, but today the cooler air will bring us to the 60s for daytime highs, but the winds and showers will make it feel much cooler. Definitely will feel Fall-like.

Wednesday will be a dry day with some sun and clouds but Friday bears watching as another system will bring flooding rains to the forecast.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

Advertisement

@caitlinrothfox5