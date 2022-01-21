Bitter cold Friday with single digit wind chills and temperatures in the 20s

Bundle up! It will be a bitter cold start to your Friday with temperatures in the 20s and wind chills that make it feel like it's in the single digits.

FOX 5's Mike Thomas say highs today will only reach 28 degrees.

A winter storm that once looked like it would impact the D.C. region over the weekend now looks like it will stay well to the east. Coastal areas and southern portions of the region, like St. Mary's County and Calvert County, may see some snow during the morning hours Saturday.

Cold temperatures persist into the next week with highs in the 30s and 40s.

