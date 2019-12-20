After a chilly start, temperatures should climb close to 40 today in the DMV

A very cold start to our Friday as many suburban areas did a free fall overnight and are in the teens this morning.

We should enjoy a bright day, however, and afternoon temperatures will be closer to 40, which is below average but at least it's a bit warmer than Thursday. Winds remain very light through the day and night.



Overnight we’re back in the 20s and heading into the weekend it's still cool and dry. It looks like we're prepared to shake off the chill next week including Christmas Eve and Christmas Day as we watch temperatures climb into the mid 50s. Happy Friday to all!

