Supreme Court could rule on Trump's immunity ahead of presidential debate

The Supreme Court has yet to issue opinions on over a dozen cases as we enter what is traditionally the last week of the term. The court usually wraps up by the end of June, but that might not be enough time this year.

Major cases still awaiting ruling include whether former Republican President Donald Trump deserves immunity from criminal prosecution regarding his actions both in the days leading up to and following the assault on the United States Capitol.

Justices are set to decide if Trump can face prosecution on charges alleging his attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

While lower courts have rejected Trump’s assertion that presidents enjoy broad immunity from criminal prosecution, the Supreme Court seemed inclined to recognize some immunity in their two-and-a-half-hour oral argument.

The first 2024 presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden is scheduled for Thursday. If the Supreme Court issues a decision on Trump’s criminal liability, it could come just hours before the two candidates take the stage in Atlanta.

Also awaiting an opinion from the Supreme Court is whether states can ban abortion in emergency rooms.

Justices will decide what is to be prioritized when state-level abortion bans conflict with federal law regarding emergency medical treatment for pregnant women.

The ruling in this case could impact states where abortion remains legal, following the 2022 Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade, and seriously narrow access to abortions in states with restrictive laws currently in place.

These two cases are among a dozen major cases left to dispute this term, dealing with the power of federal regulators, homelessness, social media platforms and the opioid epidemic.

The Supreme Court’s next scheduled decision day is Wednesday, June 26th. The potential for more opinions to come on Thursday and Friday is very likely with rulings on 14 cases still outstanding.