Virginia pushes Supreme Court to uphold voter removals ahead of election

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has filed an emergency appeal to the United States Supreme Court, seeking to halt a lower court order mandating that 1,600 individuals removed from the state’s voter rolls be reinstated.

The appeal was filed late Sunday night with Chief Justice John Roberts.

This request follows a ruling by a federal judge on Friday, stating that Virginia’s removal of these voters, labeled as "so-called noncitizens," violated federal voter registration law due to the timing, with Election Day approaching.

Virginia’s appeal to a federal circuit court was denied over the weekend, leading Miyares to take the issue to the Supreme Court.

In the filing, Miyares argued that forcing Virginia to reinstate these voters would cause "irreparable harm" to the state and its residents.

He described those removed as "self-identified noncitizens," though some individuals insist they are citizens, according to Eric Olsen, Registrar for the Prince William County Board of Elections.

Olsen shared findings from a review of 150 removed voters, where 43 had voting histories, all of whom had validated their citizenship on multiple forms.

"Every single one of them had a Social Security number and confirmed their citizenship somewhere between one to five times," Olsen said.

While Miyares has offered that individuals wrongfully removed could re-register on Election Day, voting rights groups argue that many — such as out-of-state college students — would be unable to meet requirements since the absentee ballot deadline has passed.

The Voting Rights Coalition has also voiced concern over voters who are misidentified as noncitizens due to outdated DMV records.

