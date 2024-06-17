Road near Lincoln Memorial to close for 6 years for river tunnel project

article

Ohio Drive in Southwest D.C. will close for the next six years as D.C. Water completes work related to the Potomac River Tunnel Project.

Ohio Drive SW between Independence Avenue SW and West Basic Drive SW is expected to close on June 17. The road is located near the Lincoln Memorial and the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C.

Drivers will use West Basin Drive to access Independence Avenue from Ohio Drive. To reach Ohio Drive from Independence Avenue, motorists will detour around the Tidal Basin to Maine Avenue, SW, and East Basin Drive, SW.

Drivers should expect delays in this area.

A relocated Ohio Drive is expected to open in October.

The Potomac River Tunnel is part of the D.C. Clean Rivers Project. The project aims to build a tunnel to keep sewer overflow from running into the Potomac River during heavy rain.