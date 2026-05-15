Where to watch Washington Nationals vs Baltimore Orioles on Friday, May 15

The Brief The Washington Nationals host the Baltimore Orioles Friday night at Nationals Park, with first pitch set for 6:45 p.m. FOX 5 DC will air the game live and free, with pregame coverage beginning at 6 p.m.; the game will also stream on Nationals.TV. Nationals Park is celebrating Hot Dog Day with $5 hot dogs, specialty food items, giveaways for the first 20,000 fans, and a pregame concert.



The Washington Nationals play the Baltimore Orioles on Friday at Nationals Park, and you can watch LIVE and for free on FOX 5 DC.

What time is Washington Nationals vs Baltimore Orioles?

First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. on Friday, May 15.

Watch the FOX 5 DC pregame show starting at 6:00 p.m. on air, on fox5dc.com and on FOX LOCAL.

How to watch Washington Nationals vs Baltimore Orioles for free

FOX 5 is simulcasting the game on air, with coverage beginning at 6:00 p.m.

The game will also be streamed on Nationals.TV. The game will not be available on FOX LOCAL streaming apps.

Battle of the Beltway: Nationals vs Orioles

Washington has a 6-13 record at home and a 21-23 record overall. The Nationals have hit 52 total home runs to rank fifth in the NL.

Baltimore has an 8-12 record on the road and a 20-24 record overall. The Orioles have gone 11-20 in games when they have given up a home run.

C.J. Abrams has eight doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Nationals. Luis Garcia is 12 for 32 with three doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Gunnar Henderson is second on the Orioles with 17 extra base hits (seven doubles, a triple and nine home runs). Pete Alonso is 9 for 39 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

MORE: Nationals take on the Orioles in first of 3-game series

Celebrate Hot Dog Day with the Nationals

Hot dogs will be $5 all night long at Nationals Park. The park will also feature specialty food and beverage items:

The Screech Dog : Located at The Change-Up Food Hall, the Screech dog contains an all beef frank, fried spam, char grilled pineapple, sriracha aioli and salsa verde.

Hot dog fries : Shoestring-cut crispy fried hot dogs with chipotle ranch, also available at The Change-Up Food Hall.

Flamin’ Korean Mozz Hot Dog: A crispy Korean-style corn dog with mozzarella and sausage, finished with a bold Hot Cheetos topping. Available at Ssong’s Korean Corn Dogs at Sections 130 and 305.

"Dragged Through the Garden" frozen margarita : Pickle margarita garnished with a sport pepper and Vienna sausage toothpick, finished with a sprinkle of celery salt. Available at Electric Cool-Aid by Sections 102 and 143.

Pigs in a blanket and corn dogs will also be special additions to the menus at Grand Slam Grill locations.

The first 20,000 fans will receive hot dog hats and will be able to enjoy a pregame concert in the Budweiser Terrace.