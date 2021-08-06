Washington Wizards complete 5-team trade for 6 players, including guard Dinwiddie

The Washington Wizards have officially completed a five-team trade to puts six new players on the roster.

Perhaps the biggest signing is Spencer Dinwiddie, who gives the Wizards a badly needed point guard.

A former Detroit Piston and Brooklyn Net, the 6-foot-5 Dinwiddie joins a backcourt that's been vacated by Russell Westbrook after Washington agreed to deal Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Wizards also obtained Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell, Aaron Holiday, Kyle Kuzma and Isaiah Todd.

Washington sent Westbrook and second-round picks in 2023, 2024 and 2028 to the Los Angeles Lakers; forward Chandler Hutchison and a 2022 second round pick to the San Antonio Spurs; and a 2024 second-round pick along with the right to swap second-round picks in 2025 to the Brooklyn Nets. As part of the trade, Indiana acquired the rights to Isaiah Jackson, who was selected with the 22nd overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Brooklyn also received the rights to 2015 first-round pick Nikola Milutinov from the Spurs as part of the deal.

"We were clear as we moved into the offseason that we would be aggressive in making moves that would improve our defense, shooting and athleticism," said Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard. "Starting with hiring Coach Unseld, then moving to the draft and the acquisition of these five players via trade, we feel confident that we have made significant progress in those areas."