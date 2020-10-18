Washington Week 6 Keys to the Game against the Giants: Someone's gotta win (unless there's a tie)

article

While many Washington fans already want the 1-4 team to start tanking for star Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, players on the team should be competing for something more personal today: Their pride.

Washington is in New Jersey today to take on the winless New York Giants.

And while the Giants have yet to win a game this season, they're still a three-point favorite Sunday, according to Vegas oddsmakers.

That alone should motivate Washington, former Washington Tight End and Super Bowl Champion Rick "Doc" Walker said this morning on FOX 5 Game Time.

Quarterback Kyle Allen will get his second start of the season after being knocked out early last week against Los Angeles.

Protecting Allen will be key, as well as pressuring New York's quarterback, Daniel Jones, Walker says.

But most importantly, Walker says Washington players just need to fight for respect today against another struggling team. If for anyone else, themselves, he said.

