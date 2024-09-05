Washington Spirit’s Croix Bethune out for the season after injury during Nats' pitch

Washington Spirit's Croix Bethune will be out for the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury while throwing the ceremonial first pitch at a Washington Nationals game on August 28.

The rookie midfielder suffered a torn meniscus and won't play again in 2024, according to the Washington Spirit.

"She had a problem making the first pitch in the baseball game," Spirit coach Jonatan Giráldez said after Spirit's match last Sunday against San Diego, according to the Associated Press. "She is not going to be available this season. It is part of life. You have to keep going."

Bethune was part of the U.S. Olympic team that won the gold medal in Paris last month. She and her Spirit teammates and fellow Olympians Trinity Rodman, Casey Krueger and Hal Hershfelt were being honored at the Nationals game against the New York Yankees on August 28.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.