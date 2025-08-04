Washington Spirit: Trinity Rodman returns with an emotional goal, Spirit move up NWSL standings

article

The Brief Trinity Rodman returned to action after a back injury sidelined her for 10 games. In stoppage time, she scored the game-winning goal to give the Spirit a 2-1 victory over the Portland Thorns. Sunday’s win puts the Spirit in sole possession of third place in the NWSL.



Trinity Rodman returned to the pitch with fireworks, scoring the game-winning goal in stoppage time, leading the Washington Spirit to a 2-1 victory against the Portland Thorns at Audi Field on Sunday.

What we know:

Rodman, 23, has not seen the field since April 12 as she dealt with a back injury. She entered Sunday’s contest in the 76th minute to a monstrous ovation from the home crowd.

In the 91st minute, Courtney Brown delivered a crossfield pass to Croix Bethune who found Rodman near the far post. As the ball found the top of the net, Audi Stadium erupted into cheers. Rodman proved to be emotional as she sobbed and buried her head in her hands, scoring her first goal since September 15, 2024.

What they're saying:

"That was the hardest thing I’ve had to go through, with the injury and everything. Being back, especially at the home stadium with the crowd behind me, scoring a goal like that, you saw I buried it, was not going to miss it," Rodman said after the game. "I’m really happy to be back. I missed the team, I missed doing what I love."

Dig deeper:

Since her rookie season in 2021, Rodman has experienced health concerns in her back. Following competing and winning a gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics she has seen an increase in flare-ups.

In November 2024, she checked out early in the NWSL Championship and was given extended time off from the National team’s off-season camp. She did not participate in the 2025 SheBelievesCup and spent limited time on the field at the start of the 2025 NWSL season, only playing in four games.

Big picture view:

The return of Rodman is massive for the Spirit as she adds 24 goals and 15 assists over four injury-ridden seasons. The Spirit now hold third place in the NWSL with an 8-2-4 win-loss-draw record.

The Source: All information in the article comes from ESPN and FOX 5 reporting.



