Washington D.C. has lost a true baseball icon.

Frank Howard, known fondly as "The Capital Punisher," has passed away, according to the Washington Nationals. He was 87.

Howard leaves behind a monumental legacy that has shaped the sport and the city's connection to it.

Howard's towering home runs were a sight to behold, earning him a spot in the hearts of baseball fans all across Washington D.C. during his seven-year tenure with the Washington Senators.

From 1965-71, Howard hit 237 of his 382 career home runs, standing second only to Ryan Zimmerman for the most career homers while representing the city.

His mammoth home runs at the Robert F. Kennedy Memorial (RFK) Stadium are remembered fondly by fans and players alike, with the white seats marking the landing spots of his iconic home runs.

KRT SPORTS STORY SLUGGED: BBN-DBACKS-NATIONALS KRT PHOTOGRAPH BY TOM PRIDDY/KRT (April 14) WASHINGTON, DC - Former Washington Senators player Frank Howard tips his hat to the crowd as he stand in left field during the introduction ceremony prior to t Expand

In recognition of his contributions to the sport and the city, Howard was inducted into the Nationals Park Ring of Honor in 2016.

The entire Washington Nationals team, along with the Howard family, is mourning the loss of this baseball great.

"Growing up a baseball fan in Washington D.C., Frank Howard was my hero," said Washington Nationals Managing Principal Owner Mark D. Lerner. "I’ll always remember him as a kind and gentle man, and our thoughts and condolences go out to Frank’s family during this difficult time. The world of baseball has truly lost a giant."

Nationals President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Mike Rizzo echoed these sentiments, stating, "Frank was a legendary figure in this town, a player that D.C. baseball fans truly admired. I had the utmost respect for him both as a ballplayer and as a human being. His generosity with his time and willingness to pass along his knowledge and wisdom will be greatly missed."

Baseball: NLDS Playoffs: Former Washington Senators player Frank Howard throwing out ceremonial first pitch before Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals game at Nationals Park. Game 4. Washington, DC 10/11/2012 CREDIT: Simon Bruty (Photo by Sim Expand

Howard's legacy as one of the greatest players to ever wear the Curly W will live on in the memories of fans, players, and all those who had the privilege of watching him play.