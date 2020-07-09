Washington Redskins to remove Native American imagery from logo: report

As the Washington football team continues to evaluate its Redskins name, it already has made a monumental decision moving forward. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the team has made the obvious decision to remove the Native American imagery from its logo.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

ESPN's John Keim followed the initial report by stating that Washington plans to keep its colors of burgundy and gold "as of now."

RELATED: Loudoun County votes on recommendation of Redskins name change

Big-name retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Target, as well as Nike and Dick’s Sporting Goods have removed Redskins merchandise from their websites. And on Thursday, FedEx -- which holds the naming rights to the team’s Maryland stadium -- formally requested a name change. FedEx CEO Fred Smith has an ownership stake in the team.

CORONAVIRUS IN DC, MARYLAND AND VIRGINIA

Advertisement

The recent national focus on race relations since the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis has brought new scrutiny to the team’s name. The Redskins have since said they will conduct a “thorough review” of the team name as the organization faces immense pressure to change its moniker over racial connotations.

RELATED: Redskins merchandise pulled by Walmart, Target, Dick’s sites: reports

Primary owner Dan Snyder has long opposed renaming the team, which has been using the name Redskins since the 1930s. The team originated in Boston before relocating to D.C. after the 1936 season.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: Everything You Need to Know

The team also hopes to build a new stadium and return inside D.C. city limits -- but local leaders there say they are already seeking a name change as a condition of any potential stadium deal.

RELATED: Redskins cannot move to new stadium unless team name changes: report

Fox News’ Dom Calicchio contributed to this report.

See the Full Story at FoxNews.com