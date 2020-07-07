Loudoun County votes on recommendation of Redskins name change

There’s a long list of groups calling on the Washington Redskins to change their name. It includes major sponsors, former players, and soon, it may include the county that’s home to the team’s headquarters too.

Just before midnight, the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors voted to send a letter to Redskins owner Dan Snyder, expressing their support for a name change. The final vote was 6 to 3.

The letter mentions that the team moved to Loudoun County 28 years ago and it also notes all the good the team has done for the community, but then it goes on to say, “a transformation is sweeping the Nation and people from all walks of life and backgrounds are understanding we can no longer be a Country where some benefit on the historical pain of others.” It then says the team and the National Football League have an opportunity to send a powerful message.

“It’s just derogatory, it is offensive, and it’s time for the change,” Vice Chairman Koran Saines told FOX 5 before the vote.

"There are times that well-meaning people with good intentions should stand up and speak up, and this I think is one of those times,” Chair Phyllis Randall added during Tuesday night’s debate.

Supervisor Tony Buffington was among those who spoke out against sending the letter, saying “I understand the name is offensive to some, but still, whether it’s offensive to me or not, I don’t think that the Board of Supervisors should be, as a whole, should be involving itself in telling private businesses what their name should be.”

The Washington Redskins didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.