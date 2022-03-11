Washington Nationals announce opening day and stadium entry changes

A day after Major League Baseball's lockout ended, the Washington Nationals have announced new details for fans ahead of the 2022 season.

The first pitch at Nationals Park will take place just after 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, when the Nats take on the New York Mets on Opening Day.

Tickets for all 2022 regular season games, excluding Opening Day, will go on sale to the general public next week. Season plan holders and Nationals Fan Club members will be privy to exclusive presale offers.

The Nationals have also announced new entry policies and procedures that the organization hopes will make entering into the ballpark more seamless. Fans coming to Nationals Park beginning with the April 7 home opener will enjoy expedited entry with the implementation of CEIA OpenGate technology at all guest entrances. Fans who attend games will no longer need to remove keys and wallets from their pockets or have their bags searched. Now, they will be able to walk through the screening system in a single file line before presenting their tickets, according to the Nationals.

Nationals Park Entry Policies and Procedures

Bag Policy

Any bag larger than a clutch must be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC

Fans with diaper or medical bags may use ADA/Family lanes at the Center Field and Home Plate gates

Binbox is available for fans whose bags do not comply with ballpark regulations

Fans may bring a clutch (5" x 7" x ¾" or smaller) in addition to their clear bag

Security Procedures

