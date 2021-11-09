Washington Football Team releases Blewitt, signs Stafford native Joey Slye

After watching three of his five field goal attempts get blocked in just two games, the Washington Football Team decided they’d seen enough of Chris Blewitt.

The team released the West Potomac High School product and replaced him with another Virginia native.

Stafford native Joey Slye – who kicked for Virginia Tech after walking on – will be reunited with head coach Ron Rivera, who he played for in Carolina.

During the 2021 season, Slye played for both San Francisco and Houston, converting 10 of 13 field goal attempts.

Slye is the Washington Football Team's third kicker this season.