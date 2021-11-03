Washington Football Team DE Montez Sweat fractures jaw, could be out for over a month

The Washington Football Team could be without defensive end Montez Sweat for over a month after he fractured his jaw against Denver on Sunday.

Sweat could be out four to six weeks, according to The Athletic.

The outlet says Sweat won’t need surgery, but he will need to alter his diet and go without physical contact.

Sweat is second on the team in sacks with four on the season.

In total, he has 20 sacks in 40 games.

