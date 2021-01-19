Washington Football Team picks Marty Hurney for front office post

The Washington Football Team has a new face in its front office - but it's one that might be familiar to many.

The team announced on Friday that it will reunite head coach Ron Rivera with former Carolina Panthers GM Marty Hurney.

Hurney was hired as the team's executive vice president of football/player personnel.

As general manager of the Panthers, Hurney hired Rivera in 2011 , but was fired a little over a year later.

He returned to the Panthers organization in 2017 as interim general manager.

It’s also a homecoming of sorts for Hurney, who spent four years covering Washington’s football team for the Washington Times, before eventually being tabbed for its public relations department.

He became San Diego’s general manager in 1990.

The team has hired an array of former Carolina coaches to surround Rivera.

Washington made the playoffs for the first time since 2010 this year, losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-23.