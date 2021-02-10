Washington Football Team, former cheerleaders reach settlement in lewd video case

More than a dozen former cheerleaders who were reportedly used in a lewd video made for team brass without their knowledge have reached a settlement with the Washington Football Team.

Cindy Minniti, an attorney representing the team and owner Dan Snyder, confirmed for FOX 5 on Wednesday that the team has "resolved all claims by former WFT cheerleaders represented by Gloria Allred and Katz, Marshall, and Banks."

The details of the settlement have not been disclosed.

Reports about the video surfaced among a host of allegations against the team regarding a misogynistic and toxic work environment for women.

Over the summer, the Washington Post reported that team employees used out-takes from the cheerleaders’ 2008 and 2010 swimsuit calendars to edit together the videos for team officials. Some of the shots included partial nudity.

Then senior vice president Larry Michael reportedly asked for the videos to be produced.

Both Snyder and Michael have denied any knowledge of these videos.