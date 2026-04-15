Washington Commanders unveil new 2026 uniforms, debut ‘Hail Raiser’ alternate

The Washington Commanders on Wednesday unveiled their new 2026 uniforms, a look that blends elements of the franchise’s past with a more modern design.

The update brings back the Super Bowl‑era style while introducing a new alternate uniform, the "Hail Raiser."

The new designs include:

Super Bowl Era Burgundy Jersey

A primary burgundy jersey inspired by the team’s Super Bowl‑era dominance.

Super Bowl Era Burgundy Jersey (Washington Commanders)

Super Bowl Era White Jersey

The classic white Super Bowl‑era uniform returns as a primary look for 2026.

Super Bowl Era White Jersey (Washington Commanders)

Three Stripe Gloss Burgundy Helmet with Gold Facemask

The burgundy and white jerseys will be paired with a new gloss burgundy helmet featuring the signature three‑stripe design and a gold facemask, bringing a classic look back to the forefront.

New Alternate Logo (Washington Commanders)

Gold Pants

The burgundy and white jerseys can be paired with the team’s classic gold pants, which now feature a two‑stripe design to keep a consistent look across the full uniform set.

New Alternate Logo (Washington Commanders)

Block Style Font

The block style returned last season on the Super Bowl‑era alternates and now extends to the burgundy and black versions. The solid block numbers appear on the front, back, shoulder pads and nameplate of each jersey. New for the burgundy and black tops is the addition of a block number on the shoulder pad. The same numbering and lettering style is used across all three uniforms.

The Hail Raiser (Washington Commanders)

The Hail Raiser

The "Hail Raiser," the team’s alternate uniform, is an all‑black uniform paired with a black helmet featuring a Spear‑W logo on both sides. The helmet uses a low‑gloss finish for a matte look.