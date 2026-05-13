Washington Commanders to face Indianapolis Colts in London
WASHINGTON - The Washington Commanders will take on the Indianapolis Colts in London this season, the team announced Wednesday.
Washington is set to play the Colts on Oct. 4 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as part of the NFL’s expanding international schedule.
The league is rolling out its full international schedule, which includes nine games across multiple countries.
The complete NFL season schedule is set to be released Thursday.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Washington Commanders.