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The Brief McClung was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the BMW remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. No signs of impairment were detected.



An 81-year-old Gaithersburg man was killed, and his wife and a family friend were critically injured after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night near Quince Orchard High School, Montgomery County police said.

Authorities said the collision occurred around 7:15 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Quince Orchard Road and Darnestown Road.

Officers say they found David Alan McClung of Gaithersburg and the two women suffering from serious injuries. McClung was pronounced dead at the scene, while the two women were taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

RELATED: Man killed after 3 pedestrians hit by driver outside Gaithersburg high school

According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a black 2022 BMW i4 struck the three pedestrians as they were crossing the roadway in a marked crosswalk. The three were reportedly walking to Quince Orchard High School to attend a play when they were hit.

The driver of the BMW remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said. No signs of impairment were detected.

Police said the investigation remains active and ongoing and could take several weeks to months to complete. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Gaithersburg man killed, wife and friend critically injured in crosswalk crash