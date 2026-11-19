Washington Commanders Beer Spear to debut at Monday night's Bengals game
WASHINGTON - The Washington Commanders and Bud Light are introducing a limited-edition collectible drink container called the Beer Spear at Northwest Stadium starting Monday, Nov. 23, when Washington hosts the Cincinnati Bengals in a primetime game.
The 16-ounce vessel will celebrate the debut of the team's alternate "Hail Raiser" uniforms, which feature a new "W" spear logo, the team said. The organization said the item reflects its effort to deliver a "best-in-class gameday experience" at the stadium.
The Beer Spear will be available for purchase while supplies last at the following locations during the Commanders' remaining home games this season:
Legends Plaza: Outside Section 131
Main Concourse: Sections 111 and 131 End Zone Bars
Club Level: Sections 311 and 333
Upper Concourse: Sections 421 and 448
Fans must be at least 21 years old to buy the vessel, with a limit of one per person, the team said.
Washington Commanders Beer Spear to debut at Monday night's Bengals game (Washington Commanders)
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Washington Commanders.