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The Brief The Beer Spear will be available for purchase while supplies last. Fans must be at least 21 years old to buy the vessel. Washington hosts the Cincinnati Bengals in a primetime game.



The Washington Commanders and Bud Light are introducing a limited-edition collectible drink container called the Beer Spear at Northwest Stadium starting Monday, Nov. 23, when Washington hosts the Cincinnati Bengals in a primetime game.

The 16-ounce vessel will celebrate the debut of the team's alternate "Hail Raiser" uniforms, which feature a new "W" spear logo, the team said. The organization said the item reflects its effort to deliver a "best-in-class gameday experience" at the stadium.

The Beer Spear will be available for purchase while supplies last at the following locations during the Commanders' remaining home games this season:

Legends Plaza: Outside Section 131

Main Concourse: Sections 111 and 131 End Zone Bars

Club Level: Sections 311 and 333

Upper Concourse: Sections 421 and 448

Fans must be at least 21 years old to buy the vessel, with a limit of one per person, the team said.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Washington Commanders Beer Spear to debut at Monday night's Bengals game (Washington Commanders)