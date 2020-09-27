Washington at Cleveland: Week 3 Keys To The Game

article

The Washington Football Team is .500 so far on the season, but its offense these first two games of the year have started the same way: Slow.

Unlike its season opener against Philadelphia, Washington couldn't survive its slow start last week at Arizona.

Emerging star Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray ripped up Washington for three touchdowns, including two on the ground, and Arizona easily carried last week's game to a 30-15 win.

Washington now heads to Cleveland, where they'll face another up-and-coming team Sunday in the talent-rich Browns. Catch the game at 1 p.m. only on FOX 5.

Despite last week's performance, Washington remains atop the standings in an NFC East Division that looks to be historically weak again this season.

So how does Washington continue its playoff chase?

Former Washington Tight End and Super Bowl Champion Rick "Doc" Walker offered his keys to the game this morning on FOX 5 Game Time:

